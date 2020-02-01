BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Receives $52.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms have commented on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada raised BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 19,805 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 23,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3,985.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 57,831 shares during the period. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBL opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $51.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

