BidaskClub Downgrades Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.11.
NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.25.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
Featured Article: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.