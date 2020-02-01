BidaskClub Downgrades Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.11.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 18.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 39.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

