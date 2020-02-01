BidaskClub Lowers Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MERC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 340,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,054. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $722.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. boosted its position in Mercer International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 16,480,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,659,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 98.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 59,343 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mercer International by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

