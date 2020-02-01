Binance Coin (BNB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $238.63 Million

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for about $18.11 or 0.00193794 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Bancor Network, Trade Satoshi and Gate.io. Binance Coin has a market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $238.63 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.35 or 0.02968204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020423 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Gate.io, DDEX, LBank, Binance, Bancor Network, IDEX, Trade Satoshi, AirSwap, HitBTC, FCoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

