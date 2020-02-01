BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.93.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,224.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,310. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $422.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.10.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,129.38% and a negative return on equity of 2,511.40%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

