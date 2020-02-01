Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 31.50-33.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $33.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $14-14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.06 billion.Biogen also updated its FY20 guidance to $31.50-33.50 EPS.

BIIB stock traded down $8.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.85. 1,694,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,333. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.00. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $338.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $280.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $291.92.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

