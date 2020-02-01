Biogen’s (BIIB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $7.83 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $33.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $8.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $31.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $29.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIIB. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Swann upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.92.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $268.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.00. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $338.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Biogen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Biogen by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 25,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Biogen by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Biogen by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Biogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

