Bitcoin Interest Price Hits $0.0177 on Top Exchanges (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $325,029.00 and $3,286.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 53.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00699185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00117905 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00116154 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002350 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

