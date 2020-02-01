Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30,511.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $30,511.00 and approximately $1,806.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.01 or 0.02976237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00194392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 24,752,936 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

