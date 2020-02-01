Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Down 7.5% This Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $40,816.00 and approximately $499.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046323 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00067314 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,338.33 or 0.99973623 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000753 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051361 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001441 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,000,387,000 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

