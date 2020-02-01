BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.41. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 586,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after buying an additional 150,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 765.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 192,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 209,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 50,710 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJRI traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $39.78. 205,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,729. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.