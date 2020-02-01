Blacer Coin (BLCR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00021575 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00122476 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00038097 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000969 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

