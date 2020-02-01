Blackrock North American Income (LON:BRNA) Shares Up 1.1%

Blackrock North American Income (LON:BRNA)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 190.50 ($2.51), 54,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 100,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.50 ($2.48).

The firm has a market capitalization of $151.75 million and a PE ratio of 9.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 187.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 189.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Blackrock North American Income’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

