Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $61.07. 6,127,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $64.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

