Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BX stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $61.07. 6,127,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $64.18.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.
Blackstone Group Company Profile
The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.
