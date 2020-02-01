Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.01.

BE stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 4.14. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $16.63.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.79 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 19,245 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $160,310.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,493.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 100,044 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $528,232.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 742,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,990,640. Company insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 52,947 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

