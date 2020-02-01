Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Blue Apron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

APRN stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.92 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $32,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,622 shares of company stock valued at $50,305 in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 636,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Apron (APRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.