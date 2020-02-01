BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of BMC Stock from an equal rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NASDAQ:BMCH traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $29.19. 534,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. BMC Stock has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $423,216.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BMC Stock by 6.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BMC Stock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BMC Stock by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BMC Stock by 24.4% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

