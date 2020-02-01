BMO Capital Markets Cuts K12 (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $23.00

K12 (NYSE:LRN) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LRN. ValuEngine raised K12 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $661.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. K12 has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that K12 will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in K12 during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in K12 during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in K12 by 507.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in K12 during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in K12 during the third quarter worth about $329,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

