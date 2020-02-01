Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.50

Media stories about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a daily sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Boeing’s analysis:
- Why new CEO David Calhoun doesn’t think biting messages reflect Boeing’s culture – Yahoo Finance (finance.yahoo.com)
- Boeing is Lying When it Blames all its Troubles on the Disastrous 737 MAX (ccn.com)
- A Look At The Routes The Boeing 777X Could Fly – Simple Flying (simpleflying.com)
- Retired Boeing CEO lists Lake Forest mansion for almost $3 million less than he paid – Crain’s Chicago Business (chicagobusiness.com)
- Boeing makes supply chain change – Dayton Business Journal (bizjournals.com)
NYSE BA traded down $5.03 on Friday, reaching $318.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,996,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.22. Boeing has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $179.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is -236.89%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.19.
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
