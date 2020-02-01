Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.50

Media stories about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a daily sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE BA traded down $5.03 on Friday, reaching $318.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,996,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.22. Boeing has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $179.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boeing will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is -236.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

