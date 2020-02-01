BOMB (BOMB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $31,107.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. BOMB has a market cap of $618,314.00 and approximately $31,107.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One BOMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00006908 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00046519 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00067309 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,458.70 or 1.00735531 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000752 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00051958 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001437 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 954,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,257 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.