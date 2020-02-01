Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.70 to C$3.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.54.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

BBD.B opened at C$1.23 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$3.03. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -246.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.80.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.