Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Buy Rating at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $2,350.00 target price (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Booking from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $41.54 on Friday, hitting $1,830.55. 714,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,337. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,640.54 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,022.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,964.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. Booking’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking will post 101.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 35.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 99,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

