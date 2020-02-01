Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,138. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAH. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.78.

In other news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

