Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS.
Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,138. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.
Several brokerages recently commented on BAH. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.78.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
