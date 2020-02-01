Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Raised to $157.00 at Robert W. Baird

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.86.

BXP stock opened at $143.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.31. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $2,561,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,482,582.56. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 791,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,367 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 24,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

