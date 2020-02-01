Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Shares of EPAY traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.60. 962,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,792. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.65 and a beta of 1.10. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $751,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 426,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,776,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 224,287 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 34.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 41.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

