Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.92.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.65 and a beta of 1.10. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $222,875.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $16,045,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 163.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 224,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,918,000 after purchasing an additional 162,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 359.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.