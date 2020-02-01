Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bouygues from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded Bouygues from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of BOUYF opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.21. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $43.55.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.29 billion during the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

