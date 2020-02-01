BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of BPMP opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 128.52% and a return on equity of 72.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. BP Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 274,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 28.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

