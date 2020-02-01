Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.05-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83-1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.Briggs & Stratton also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.05-0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

Shares of BGG stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,356. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $155.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Briggs & Stratton has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.