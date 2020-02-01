Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. New Street Research restated a buy rating and set a target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.10.

AVGO opened at $305.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.24 and a 200 day moving average of $297.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 617,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,632,000 after buying an additional 90,318 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $819,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Broadcom by 840.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 440,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,871,000 after purchasing an additional 393,880 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

