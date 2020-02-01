Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. New Street Research restated a buy rating and set a target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.10.
AVGO opened at $305.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.24 and a 200 day moving average of $297.44.
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 617,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,632,000 after buying an additional 90,318 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $819,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Broadcom by 840.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 440,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,871,000 after purchasing an additional 393,880 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
