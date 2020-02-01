Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.03-5.03 EPS.

Shares of BR stock traded down $10.31 on Friday, hitting $119.15. 2,180,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,063. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

In related news, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $1,633,955.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,784.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

