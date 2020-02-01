Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) to post sales of $61.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $62.06 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $55.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $261.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.88 million to $264.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $267.97 million, with estimates ranging from $266.64 million to $269.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

In related news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $1,538,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 7.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 51.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

