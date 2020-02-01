Brokerages Anticipate Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. Varex Imaging reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.14 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. Varex Imaging’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

VREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:VREX traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,248. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.50. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2,325.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 778,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,821,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 198,121 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,063.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 178,011 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 153,976 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

