Brokerages Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) to announce earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.36) to ($3.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($3.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09).

DCPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

NASDAQ DCPH traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.63. 600,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,600. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.09.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 25,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 4,359 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $249,988.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,211.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,585 shares of company stock valued at $16,500,087. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 111,827 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,608,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 250.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

