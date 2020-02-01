Brokerages Expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.03). HEXO reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HEXO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

NASDAQ:HEXO opened at $1.25 on Monday. HEXO has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signition LP grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in HEXO by 26.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in HEXO by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in HEXO in the third quarter worth $3,213,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HEXO by 90.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

