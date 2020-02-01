Brokerages Expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $901.46 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will report $901.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $913.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $889.48 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $932.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 982,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 56.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 78.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MEDNAX by 38.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the third quarter valued at $161,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

