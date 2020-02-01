Brokerages Expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will announce $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.46. MSA Safety posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSA traded down $2.71 on Friday, hitting $135.60. 627,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,829. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $96.01 and a 52-week high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.