Brokerages Expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will post $775.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $795.10 million and the lowest is $770.70 million. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $676.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPX. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.62. 742,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,646. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $51.93 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $197,777,000.00. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $891,983.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,511,059 shares of company stock valued at $386,816,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

