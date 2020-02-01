Brokerages Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) PT at $113.88

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $107.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

