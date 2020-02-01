Brokerages Set Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GHL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHL traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $15.66. 151,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $304.14 million, a P/E ratio of -174.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

