Brokerages Set Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Price Target at $40.90

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,577,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $48.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

In related news, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,904.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,592,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,994 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,926,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 418,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,185,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,614,000 after purchasing an additional 412,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

Analyst Recommendations for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit