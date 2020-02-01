Brokerages Set Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Price Target at $40.90

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,577,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $48.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

In related news, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,904.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,592,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,994 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,926,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 418,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,185,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,614,000 after purchasing an additional 412,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

