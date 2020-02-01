Brokerages Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT at $68.50

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of K traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.21. 2,746,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.29.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $6,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,136 shares of company stock valued at $40,487,063. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 306.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 63,811 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,237,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

