Brokerages Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target at $84.75

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 20,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $1,646,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,351.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,960. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 779,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,072,000 after purchasing an additional 346,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,764,000 after acquiring an additional 344,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 1,731.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 329,308 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 9,014.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 267,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,352,000 after acquiring an additional 186,781 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.28. 217,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

