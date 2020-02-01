Brokerages Set Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) PT at $57.68

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.68.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $52.45. 8,669,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,549,392. The company has a market cap of $168.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oracle has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,596,000 after acquiring an additional 525,562 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,508,000 after buying an additional 46,448 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $596,234,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,637,317 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $492,068,000 after buying an additional 179,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oracle by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after buying an additional 984,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

