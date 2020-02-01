Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.10-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.355-4.437 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.29 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.10-$5.40 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.95.

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.38. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.89.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

