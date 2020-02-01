BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered BT Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of BT Group stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.10. 161,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,733. BT Group has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

