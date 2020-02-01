BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered BT Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of BT Group stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.10. 161,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,733. BT Group has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

