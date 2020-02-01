BTU Protocol Hits Market Cap of $11.01 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $11.01 million and $8,360.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.42 or 0.05927802 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024996 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00127397 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034581 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010764 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.