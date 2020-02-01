Buckle Inc Shares Climb 0% Following January Same-Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same-store sales increased by 5% in the month of January. Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

BKE stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.81. Buckle has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Buckle had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $224.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Buckle’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Buckle will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Buckle by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 20,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,276,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,027,000 after acquiring an additional 45,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,701,000 after acquiring an additional 97,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

