Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Receives GBX 1,508.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,508.80 ($19.85).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of LON BUR opened at GBX 630.50 ($8.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,045 ($26.90). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 687.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 881.66.

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

