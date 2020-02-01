Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Analysts expect that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caci International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.43 billion. Caci International posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CACI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caci International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.55.

In other Caci International news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares in the company, valued at $126,544.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 14.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACI stock traded down $12.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.44. 256,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,767. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Caci International has a 12-month low of $161.26 and a 12-month high of $280.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

